Lavrov says discussed with Vucic his possible meeting with Putin in near future

BELGRADE, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that prospects for a possible meeting between the Russian and Serbian presidents in the near future were among the topics of their talks.

"I conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warmest greetings and wishes to Mr. President. He [Putin] is interested in further dialogue at the top level," Lavrov said. "We discussed possible contacts at the presidential level in the near future and I am sure we will reach an agreement on when such a meeting will be organized again."

The Russian top diplomat noted that the two countries maintain trust-based dialogue not only at the level of presidents but also at the level of governments and individual ministries and agencies. "Last week’s regular session of the intergovernmental committee on trade and economic cooperation was a vivid example of the progressive development of our relations, our strategic partnership. The meeting outlined concrete steps to promote our trade-and-economic and investment cooperation in the interests of our peoples, in the interests of Russia and Serbia," he stressed.