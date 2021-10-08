Russia ready for constructive dialogue with EU on equal terms, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia is open for a constructive dialogue with the EU provided that it is carried out on an equal footing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with the Association of European Businesses’ members.

"We have repeatedly stated that we are ready for a constructive dialogue on all issues without exception, but for an equal one, not in the ‘student and teacher’ or ‘leader and follower’ manner as our colleagues continue talking to us," the foreign minister noted.

As Lavrov emphasized, Russia seeks to develop multifaceted relations with the countries of Eurasia. "We are interested that all countries and organizations located on this large continent became part of Eurasia also in geo-economic terms," the top diplomat said.

The Russian foreign minister mentioned that such a Eurasian partnership could be achieved not by some artificially imposed initiatives but only by combining natural, already existing efforts, which were already undergoing the integration processes".