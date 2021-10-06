Lavrov says he will discuss with Iranian counterpart early resumption of nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he would like to discuss with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian the opportunities for speeding up the process of full-scale resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program.

"One of the priority issues on the agenda of today's talks will be the need for full-scale resumption of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program without any exemptions or additions. We would like to discuss today how this process can be accelerated," Lavrov said in his opening remarks at negotiations with his Iranian counterpart.

He stressed that despite the pandemic Moscow and Tehran continued intensive political dialogue at all levels, including that at the level of presidents.

Lavrov pointed out that "Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the capacity of a full-fledged member will become a new track for cooperation." A decision on launching the accession process was made at the recent SCO summit in Dushanbe.

Among other issues on the agenda of today's negotiations, Lavrov mentioned cooperation in Syria and in other regions of the Middle East and Northern Africa, as well as ways of restoring normal relations in the Persian Gulf region.

"Your visit to Russia is very timely. I am certain that we will work fruitfully together," Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart.

Earlier it was announced that on Wednesday Lavrov discussed the outlook for restoring the JCPOA with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by telephone. The conversation was requested by the US side.