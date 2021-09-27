Updated Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines to be submitted to Putin Nov

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia's Security Council has approved a draft of Russia's Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines, the chief of Russia's Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, told the media on Monday, adding that the draft would be updated and presented to the head of state for approval in November.

He said that "the Security Council under the chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted additional measures for improving the system of strategic planning."

"Special attention was paid to the need for enhancing the effectiveness of bodies of power for the sake of achieving balanced goals in the field of national security and socio-economic development. In the light of this, the Security Council considered and approved a draft of Russia's Strategic Planning Policy Guidelines," the Security Council's news release quotes Patrushev as saying.

"The considered draft will be updated and submitted to the head of state for approval in November," Patrushev said.

The Guidelines were drafted on presidential instructions in cooperation with bodies of state power, scientific and expert community and civil society institutions, Patrushev said. The draft outlines a clear architecture of strategic planning documents and establishes the sequence of steps to be observed in their development and adjustment. This concerns the documents of federal, regional and local levels.

"The drafting and implementation of forecasts, concepts, strategies, programs and plans will be based on the modern methods of analysis and modelling with due regard for the prompt identification of threats to national security and socio-economic development risks. A unified analytical cyber platform of strategic governance is to be created," the office of the Security Council's chief said.