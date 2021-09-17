Foreign ombudsmen give high marks to organization of voting, says key Russian official

ODINTSOVO /Moscow Region/, September 17. /TASS/. A delegation of foreign ombudsmen and members of human rights organizations gave high marks to the organization of the elections on the first day of the vote, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said on Friday.

"We have been visiting polling stations with other ombudsmen. Our foreign colleagues highly assessed the organization of all polling stations," she said.

"[It is] encouraging that the elections are organized in a way that complies with the law and democratic principles. These are my impressions of the first day [of voting]. The point will be set when the voting is completed, when the winners will be determined," noted Zoran Pasalic an ombudsman from Serbia. He also pointed out that all sanitary measures against coronavirus were undertaken at all polling stations.

Earlier, it was reported that ombudsmen from six countries, members of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and the European Ombudsman Institute (EOI) have arrived in Russia to observe the election as experts.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process will stretch out over three days — September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.