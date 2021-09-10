Putin appoints Alexander Chupriyan as acting Minister of Emergency Situations

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Alexander Chupriyan will temporarily head the Ministry, under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin published Friday.

"Temporarily assign the duties of a Minister of the Russian Federation on Civil Protection, Emergency Situation and Elimination of Natural Disasters to First Deputy Minister […] Chupriyan Alexander Petrovich," the order says. It has entered into effect.

On Wednesday, September 8, the Ministry announced that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on duty during the exercise in Norilsk. He was 55.

According to the existing procedural documents, a First Deputy Minister takes over in the absence of a Minister of Emergency Situations. Colonel General Chupriyan has been serving at this post since June 4, 2018.