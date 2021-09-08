Putin, Lukashenko to discuss Russian-Belarusian integration — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The process of integration of Russia and Belarus is complicated, but there is progress there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, adding that this issue will be discussed by presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko during their September 9 talks.

"Integration processes become one a major agenda point every time during bilateral contacts of presidents Putin and Lukashenko. I have no doubt that this will be the case this time, too, that these integration processes will be discussed tomorrow as well," the spokesman said.

He refrained from making predictions regarding the outcome of this dialogue.

"Let us wait for what the two presidents will have to say at the press conference," Peskov proposed.

When asked, whether Moscow is pleased with the progress of the integration, the spokesman noted that "this is a very complicated, multifaceted process, and a very intense work has been going on for very many years."

"Everybody always want things to progress faster, but everyone assess the situation realistically, and it would unwise to not notice the progress in this regard," Peskov believes.