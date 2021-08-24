Extended ‘Troika’ on Afghanistan interested in further work — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. All members of the extended "Troika" on Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan (Russia, US, China and Pakistan) want to continue consultations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference.

"We had contacts with leaders of diplomatic agencies of the US, China and Pakistan. We are all interested in continuing this work," he said.

"Now, after what has happened in Afghanistan on the ground when a new reality emerged, it is a reality now and it has to be taken into account whatever people’s thoughts on it are," the minister emphasized.

According to him, Moscow remains committed to establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan to eliminate threats of terrorism and drug trafficking from this region that are faced by the whole region. "I hope those who are now watching developments in Afghanistan will be guided by precisely this and not some politicized and ideological phobias," Lavrov concluded.