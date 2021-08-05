Ukraine guarantees safety of Russian voters during State Duma elections - CEC head

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine guarantees safety of Russian citizens during the State Duma elections vote, Russian Central Electoral Commission head Ella Pamfilova said Thursday, adding that Russian citizens would be able to cast a vote in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov.

"I am very glad about it, that I can say with satisfaction that Ukraine guaranteed [voters’] safety, because we had problems last time. We will have missions in Ukraine’s Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa and Lvov. Our citizens would be able to cast their votes there," Pamfilova told the Ekho Moskvy station.

She pointed out that Russian citizens from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics who obtained Russian passports in accordance with President Putin’s order, can travel to the Rostov Region vote on a traditional voting station or vote online.

The State Duma elections are scheduled for September 19, 2021. They will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. The single voting day would also include elections of nine governors and 39 regional parliaments.