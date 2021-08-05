Russia-Iran relations free from double standards, rest upon trust — Volodin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met in Tehran on Thursday to discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation and ways of taking it to a new level, the State Duma's press-service said.

"Our relations in the inter-parliamentary dimension develop in different formats. For instance, within the framework of the high-level commission for cooperation between the State Duma and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran. We maintain contacts despite the pandemic. It is extremely important we had a chance to discuss the accrued issues," Volodin said.

He stressed that the legislators were obliged to do everything to ensure the relations between the two countries get more dynamic and cooperation by parliaments achieve a new level.

"Our relations are free from double standards and rest upon the principles of friendship and trust," Volodin said.

For his part, Ghalibaf thanked Volodin for attending the inauguration of Iran's newly-elected president, Ebrahim Raisi. According to the State Duma's press-service, the two sides discussed the need for continuing the work within the framework of the conference of parliamentary speakers for resistance to terrorism and for strengthening regional interaction, involving representatives from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia, and Turkey.

"This platform has proved its effectiveness," Volodin said.