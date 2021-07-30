Russia ready to ensure safe stay of foreign observers to State Duma elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian is ready to admit and ensure secure stay of international observers working at the State Duma elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Gennady Askaldovich said Friday.

"Russia is ready to admit and ensure safe stay of the international observers, to provide them with all necessary organizational, technical and legal conditions to carry out their tasks, so invitations either have already been sent or will be sent to several hundred international observers," Askaldovich said, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

"We are interested in all international organizations, parliaments and foreign electoral agencies to participate in carrying out a professional, objective and unbiased observation," the diplomat said.

He noted that the international observers will have to comply with all COVID-related restriction set by the sanitary authorities.

"We are certain that the partner organizations will treat such requirements, aimed at ensuring the safe electoral campaign, which includes foreign observation, with understanding. Besides, these requirements comply with the global standards of international observation amid the global pandemic," the diplomat underscored. He admitted that while some may see such requirements as excessive, Russia acts out of an undisputable priority of safety of its citizens, including voters, observers and all participants of the electoral process.