Cybercrime convention draft shows Russia’s approaches are responsible - envoy to US

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian draft Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes presented in the UN shows that Moscow has a responsible approach to this issue, Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov noted on Wednesday via Twitter.

"Russia is open to honest & mutually beneficial cooperation, without politicisation and hidden agendas. We take a responsible approach to cybersecurity issues. Russia became the first state to develop and submit to the UN a draft Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes," he stressed.