China unlikely to join strategic stability talks, says Russian diplomat

GENEVA, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov who talked to journalists after the Russia-US consultations on strategic stability in Geneva said that China was unlikely to join this dialogue.

"I assess the probability [that China will join the strategic stability talks] as minimal, if not to say non-existent," the senior Russian diplomat said in response to the corresponding question.

Moscow is well aware of China’s position on all the issues that are discussed as part of this dialogue, Ryabkov pointed out.

"China proceeds from the fact that Russia and the United States are the largest possessors of nuclear armaments, the biggest nuclear powers by the scope of their arsenals, and it is illegitimate now to raise the issue of Beijing joining these efforts under any formula," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.