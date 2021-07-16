Russia supports APEC’s draft final document on cooperation in combating pandemic — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 16. /TASS/. Russia supports the draft final document of an online meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders, which emphasizes the need for cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the event on Friday.

"I fully agree with my colleagues that we should work only together, pooling our efforts. This is why we would like to support the summit’s draft final document, which reflects our common determination to continue well-integrated and coordinated interaction within APEC in combating the pandemic and its consequences," the Russian leader pointed out.

"Unfortunately, the epidemiological situation in the world remains complicated, not a single country is immune to coronavirus outbreaks and more dangerous new strains. The issue concerning access to and the fair distribution of tests, vaccines, medications and protective equipment hasn’t been resolved yet," Putin noted.

The Russian president thanked New Zealand for organizing the meeting, adding: "Almost all speakers emphasized that the topic under discussion was highly relevant".