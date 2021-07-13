Belarus will handle economic sanctions, security is top priority, Lukashenko says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that his country will be able to handle the West’s economic sanctions, while national security is the most important issue.

"We will deal with it but what’s important as I see it now, and so do you - is the security of our countries," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. That is why, according to him, it is necessary "to give every attention" to defense no matter how much "they [adversaries] try to lull [us]."

The Belarusian president noted a complex situation in the country adding that at the time they acted "properly, paying attention to the national defense and security." According to him, there are 1,500 NGOs operating in the country financed by the West that switched to "individual terror" "against those people who stood for the state and nation-building," in particular, against lawmakers.