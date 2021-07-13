Restrictions for unvaccinated citizens justified by global COVID situation, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Restrictions against unvaccinated persons can be explained by the global COVID-19 situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The logic of the developing situation with the pandemic globally argues in favor of these decisions," the spokesman said, commenting on the situation in France, where quarantine measures were toughened for unvaccinated citizens.

According to Peskov, the situation shows that such decisions "in various formats, depending on the nuances and the development of the epidemic in a certain country or region" can have no alternatives. They are necessary to overcome the pandemic and prevent further outbreaks, he explained.