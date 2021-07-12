US bases on Moscow-led bloc’s soil require approval of member states, Lavrov stresses

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The issue of setting up US military bases or other military facilities on the territory of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) would require the bloc’s approval under its charter but no states have made such requests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Monday.

"All the issues regarding the presence of foreign troops on the soil of any CSTO member state are subject to approval within the bloc pursuant to the charter. Indicatively, none of these countries have filed any requests with the CSTO for holding such consultations," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

Also, such steps would somehow contradict pragmatic considerations, he pointed out.

"The Pentagon commanders state that they would like to have the possibilities to deploy their resources around Afghanistan with the aim of delivering strikes on Afghan territory, if need be. I don’t think that it is in the interests of any state to become hostage to this policy or the intentions of the US, by targeting themselves for a retaliatory strike," Lavrov pointed out.

"And, of course, the main question should be addressed to the Americans. What results are they going to achieve with their much smaller presence outside the country, considering that they have failed to do anything over 20 years, while having a 100,000-strong contingent inside the country at some stage?" the Russian foreign minister argued.

"I believe that the answer is clear enough, and they most likely seek to ensure their military presence in that region, and exert influence there. I believe that everybody understands this and will proceed from the commitments that exist within the framework of various international structures," Lavrov said.

The CSTO consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.