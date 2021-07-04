Russia’s relations with Turkey seen as example of constructive ties with NATO - Peskov

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey are an example of how constructive ties with NATO countries can be built, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Indeed, Turkey is a NATO nation but, concurrently, our relations with Turkey are an example showing that partner relations can and must be built even with NATO countries, in the person of Turkey," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the hope that the situation in Russia’s relations with NATO nations "is not that bad" and that "even NATO member nations, despite the unchallenged discipline in that bloc that is built on a very simple vertical with the United States on top of it, countries still can be sovereign and have a responsible position in terms of ensuring regional security." That is why, in his words, relations with Turkey are very important in this context.

"These relations are rather stabilizing for our region. And as for the rest, a Kalashnikov gun is just a Kalashnikov gun. And, likewise, NATO is just NATO. It is a bloc that was established for confrontation," he added.