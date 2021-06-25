Russian-US strategic stability consultations may be held in July — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Another round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may be held in July, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"I have already told the Department of State that it would be expedient to organize consultations between our countries’ delegations on the problems of the future already in July. We need to discuss threats Washington and Moscow see. We need to see, how much our approaches coincide. We need to elaborate what [Russian President] Vladimir Putin spoke about, namely the equation of security," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He recalled that the Russian-US summit in Geneva had yielded a statement on strategic stability saying that there could not be a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States. Neither can there by a winner in such a confrontation. "This statement on strategic stability speaks about the necessity to resume contacts, dialogue," Antonov stressed.

According to the Russian diplomat, the Russian delegation to the consultations will be led by a deputy foreign minister. The US side, however, has not yet appointed anyone, who would be responsible for this sphere. "That is why, the US delegation to the first round will most probably be led by a senior official. The American are yet undecided on that matter. We believe that our delegations will include officials from foreign and defense ministries and other corresponding structures," he added.