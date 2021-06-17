Russia launches the implementation of summit agreements without delay — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia begins to put into practice the agreements achieved at the Russian-US summit in Geneva without pauses and without delay, and expects feedback from the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

"I would say that we have a chain of direct instructions from the leadership in order to avoid pauses in practical interaction with the US. This specifically concerns strategic stability and ICT security I have already mentioned," the senior diplomat said.

"We are launching without delay and without pauses the implementation of the achieved understandings, their translation into practice. And we expect very much an American response," Ryabkov stressed.