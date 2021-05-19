China’s participation in multifunctional research reactor construction under consideration

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The issue of China’s participation in a consortium on construction of a multifunctional fast research reactor (MBIR) in Dimitrovgrad is under consideration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony marking the beginning of construction of new power units of the Tianwan NPP and the Xudapu NPP in China on Wednesday.

Speaking about nuclear cooperation, Putin noted that all agreements between Russia and China reached at the top level are being implemented, with many other large initiatives having been and being implemented apart from construction of new power units of the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants.

"Among them is a fast neutron research reactor constructed in the People’s Republic of China with Russia’s participation. The issue of China’s participation in an international consortium on construction of a multifunctional fast neutron research reactor in the city of Dimitrovgrad is under consideration. Joint research in the field of creation of a closed nuclear fuel cycle is planned," president said.

Putin considers the cooperation in peaceful nuclear development an important element of the whole complex of the Sino-Russian strategic partnership, which is of deep, genuinely friendly and mutually beneficial nature.