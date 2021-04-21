‘Red lines’ for Russia infringing on its interests and attempts of meddling, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The "red lines" mentioned by President Vladimir Putin in his address are clear: encroaching on national interests and meddling in its political processes, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Wednesday.

"As for the red lines, they are clear," Peskov said. "In the first place, these are our national interests, the interests of our external and domestic security and preventing any foreign meddling <...> in our elections and other political processes. This is preventing an insulting talk with our country, infringing on our country’s economic interests and so on," he noted.