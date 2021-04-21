Some countries take digs at Russia without a reason — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Unfriendly actions against Moscow continue unabated and it looks like some countries have turned it into a new sport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"Unfriendly actions against Russia are continuing non-stop. Some countries have developed a very bad habit of taking digs at Russia whenever an opportunity arises, and most often without any reason at all. It looks like a new sport: who will manage to say something louder than the others."

Crossing red line with Russia

Russia will define red lines in relations with other countries on its own in every individual case, Vladimir Putin told the Federal Assembly.

"I have to say this. We have patience, responsibility, professionalism, confidence in ourselves and our rightness, as well as common sense when making any decision," the head of state underscored. "But, I hope that nobody would decide to cross the so-called red line in relations with Russia, and we will define those [red lines] on our own in every individual case."