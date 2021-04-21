Work on Putin’s State of the Nation Address takes about month and half — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The text of the Russian president’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly is being prepared for about a month and a half, but the head of state determines the final version in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Wednesday.

"The address one way or another is derived from the development plans on the agenda, which are being constantly edited and corrected in light of the changes. But the text itself is being prepared for about a month and a half," the spokesman said, adding that this is the period of "active work" on the document.

According to Peskov, the address is being prepared by an entire group within the Presidential Administration in close coordination with the government and specialized agencies. At the same time, the spokesman underscored, "the final part of the work the president does himself: he makes final corrections, often adds new points, new messages, and, of course, all this becomes known only at the moment of delivering [the address]."