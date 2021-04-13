UN welcomes dialogue between Russian, US presidents — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. The UN welcomes the phone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, because the dialogue of the two countries is important for peace and security, UN Secretary General spokesman Stephan Dujarric said Tuesday, answering a question from TASS.

"It is very important for peace and security that Moscow and Washington, the two permanent UN Security Council members, have an open and positive dialogue," he said. "We support a dialogue between the two countries."

Earlier, a phone call took place between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on the US initiative. According to the Kremlin press service, both sides expressed their readiness to further dialogue on the most important fields of global security, which corresponds not only to bilateral interests of the two countries, but also to interests of the entire global community. The US President proposed to hold an in-person meeting on the highest level in the foreseeable future.