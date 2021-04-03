Russia must respond to Ukraine’s sanctions, says senator

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Konstantin Kosachev has suggested refraining from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow, when choosing retaliatory measures that must follow.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council earlier imposed sanctions on 11 Russian companies, including the Kiev office of the Russian Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, which entails a ban on its operation, the Ukrainskaya Pravda online newspaper reported on Friday citing a source in the council.

"In such cases, tit-for-tat steps are usually taken. We must respond. However, if it was up to me, when choosing retaliatory measures, we should refrain from closing the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Moscow. <…> Contacts between people, first and foremost humanitarian, should not be affected by the Ukrainian authorities’ idiocy," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He described that decision as "another example of the consistent degradation of the Ukrainian authorities in their policy towards Russia." "Zelensky’s intention to resolve the conflict in the southeast during the election campaign is remembered only too well. He did have a chance, it was necessary to initiate dialogue with residents of the DPR and LPR, and, based on its results, make decisions that would ensure comfortable life in a single state for all citizens of Ukraine without exception. No doubt, the chance has been missed: no dialogue, further crackdown on the Russian language, the dismantling of the Russian-language education system, the ongoing glorification of Bandera’s followers and others of their ilk," he wrote.

"However, when the time comes to explain one’s failures, the choice is still the same - Russia is to blame. And the sanctions allegedly confirming that assertion," Kosachev added.