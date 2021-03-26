Stoltenberg's claims Russia refuses to have a dialogue with NATO are lies — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed as lies NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s claims Russia is reluctant to hold a dialogue.
"All such statements by Mr. Stoltenberg to the effect Russia refuses to hold a dialogue are not true. They are lies," Zakharova told a news briefing. "A very specific discussion was proposed, with the aim of not drifting away towards politicized PR affairs, something our Western partners are notorious for. There was a proposal for holding a concrete discussion, with experts, including military ones, taking part, on a wide range of problems.