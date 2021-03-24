Russian delegation slams UNHRC resolution on Syria as ‘utterly biased’

GENEVA, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian delegation taking part in the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva has qualified the resolution on Syria passed at the initiative of the UK, EU members, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait and "utterly biased."

Representative of the Russian delegation Dmitry Vorobyov spoke at the session, noting that this document "is utterly biased, based on unproven stories and false thinking, distorts reality and can be characterized as blatantly politicized."

Apart from Russia, Armenia, Bolivia, China, Cuba and Venezuela opposed the resolution as well. The document was backed by 27 out of 47 UNHRC members. Meanwhile, 14 countries abstained.