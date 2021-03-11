Putin says starts working on State of the Nation Address to parliament

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has started to work on his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, as he himself said at a meeting on promoting investment activities on Thursday.

"I asked you to be here today because together with my colleagues in the [presidential] administration and the government, I have started to work on the address," Putin pointed out.

According to the president, it was crucial for him to hear what the top management of Russia’s leading companies and major business associations had to say.