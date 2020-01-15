Highlights of Putin's State of the Nation Address

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

The address to the Federal Assembly is one of the most important annual events in the president’s schedule. The document, which outlines the goals and tasks for the country, becomes a guideline for the government and the parliament to follow.

Here are the highlights from this year's Presidential Address:

On demographic situation

Putin said he is dissatisfied with the birth rate in Russia. The Russian president noted that the total fertility rate stood at 1.5 in 2019. "This is not enough for our country," he stressed.

Accoring to Putin, the birth rate in the 1990s in Russia was worse than that in the Second World War times.

Putin said that low incomes of most households with children directly threatens Russia’s demographic future and proposed a number of measures to support families.

For instance, the Russian leader suggested providing monthly payments for children in the age between three and seven years from January 1, 2020. According to the president, these payments will be received by families, the income of which do not exceed a subsidence level of one person.

Moreover, the maternity capital program will be extended until the end of 2026 at the least and the payment amount will grow to 616,617 rubles ($10,028).

On weaponary

Putin said that Russia has been able for the first time in history to become the world’s leader in advanced weapons.

"We are not threatening anyone and are not seeking to impose our will. At the same time, I can assure everyone that our steps for strengthening national security were made timely and in a sufficient volume," the Russian president said.

Today Russia is the world’s leader in developing advanced weaponry, Putin stressed. "Other leading countries of the world will still have to develop weapons, which Russia already possesses," the Russian leader said.

On constitution

Putin has suggested putting package of constitutional amendments to popular vote. At the same time, the Russian president stated that he sees no grounds to adopt new constitution in Russia.

Putin also offered to accord priority to the Russian Constitution within the Russian legal space.

"It is time to make some changes to the fundamental law of the country, which would guarantee the priority of the Russian Constitution in our legal space. What does this mean? It means that requirements of international law and decisions of international bodies can only be enforced in Russia to such an extent that does not violate human and civil rights and freedoms and does not violate our Constitution," Putin said.

75th Victory Anniversary

Russia is obliged to protect the historical truth about the victory in the Great Patriotic War, Putin said.

"This year we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. May 9 in Russia is the greatest and sacrosanct holiday. We are proud of the generation of victors, we remember their heroism. Our memory is not only a token of respect for the heroic past. It serves our future, inspires us and strengthens our unity. We are obliged to protect the truth about the Victory. Otherwise what shall we be able to tell our children if lies spread about the world like an epidemic?" he said.

Putin also said that a network of archive documents on the history of the Second World War accessible to the whole world will be created in Russia.