MOSCOW, January 15. / TASS /. The birth rate in Russia is falling again, families are being made by the small generation born in the 1990s, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"Families are being created by the small generation of the 90s. The birth rate is falling again - this is the tense demographic period that Russia is going through today," the president said.