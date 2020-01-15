Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia has been able for the first time in history to become the world’s leader in advanced weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"We are not threatening anyone and are not seeking to impose our will. At the same time, I can assure everyone that our steps for strengthening national security were made timely and in a sufficient amount," the Russian president said.

Today Russia is the world’s leader in developing advanced weaponry, Putin stressed.

"For the first time, let me stress, for the first time in the entire history of the existence of missile and nuclear weapons, including the Soviet period and present-day history, we are not catching up with anyone and, on the contrary, other leading countries of the world will still have to develop weapons, which Russia already possesses," the Russian leader said.

Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out.

"It is necessary to move forward attentively, watching and analyzing all that is taking place in this sphere in the world, developing combat complexes and future-generation systems. This is what we are doing today," the Russian leader said.