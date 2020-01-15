Russia to create WW2 document archive accessible to whole world, says Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. A network of archive documents on the history of the Second World War accessible to the whole world will be created in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly (parliament) on Wednesday.

"The largest and most complete collection of archive documents, film footage and photo materials on the Second World War will be created in Russia and will be accessible to our citizens and the whole world," he said. According to the Russian leader, establishing such an archive is "our duty as a victorious power and responsibility to future generations.".