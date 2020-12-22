Lavrov, Makei reaffirm commitment to coordinating actions in foreign policy

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei reiterated their commitment to implementing the program of coordinated actions in foreign policy within the Union State in a phone call on Tuesday.

"[They] reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the program of coordinated actions in the foreign policy of the parties to the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2020-2021," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed topical bilateral issues on the agenda and interaction at international platforms, the ministry added.