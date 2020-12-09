Duma to press for objectivity towards Russian accused of spying in Denmark

"It goes without saying that we will use our parliamentary resources to press for an objective and impartial approach to our fellow citizen and for his prompt return home," he said.

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The State Duma’s international affairs committee will press for an impartial attitude to the case of a Russian citizen accused of spying in Denmark and also for his return to Russia, the committee’s chairman, Leonid Slutsky, told the media on Wednesday.

Slutsky remarked that Europe was witnessing what he described as anti-Russian spying hysteria.

"The latest incident in Denmark is another example of this witch-hunt," Slutsky said. "The way I see it, all these actions merely continue the policy of confrontation being conducted by the collective West."

The Danish prosecutor’s office on Wednesday brought spying charges against a Russian citizen who is permanently resident in the country. The man, who has been in custody since the beginning of July 2020, is suspected, among other things, of gathering and passing Danish energy technologies to the Russian intelligence. The prosecutor’s office is going to demand the Russian be sentenced to a jail term and then deported from Denmark. The trial in the northern city of Aalborg will be held behind closed doors.