Union State successfully withstood trial by year 2020 - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Union State of Russia and Belarus successfully coped with all challenges of the past year, despite all hardship, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview for TASS.

"The past year was indeed difficult for everyone. However, the Union State, our common heritage with Belarus, successfully withstood this trial," he said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that Moscow and Minsk actively discuss additional coordination of joint operation in industry, agriculture, innovations, finances, taxes, tariffs, migration, foreign policy and defense.