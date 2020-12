NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Countries willing to cooperate with the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc, should be given an observer and partner status in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We consider it as a promising possibility to grant the countries willing to maintain regular relations with the CSTO a status of an observer or a partner," the Russian leader told the CSTO’s summit.