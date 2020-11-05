Extremists trying to justify their crimes by faith must be punished — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Extremists trying to justify their crimes by faith must be punished by law, there is no forgiveness for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with religious representatives.

When asked in the follow-up to the meeting whether those who are ready to commit a crime if their religious sentiments were offended can be considered true believers, Peskov noted: "Those who try to use faith to commit crimes cannot be forgiven, they should be prosecuted. That was the topic of the discussion," he said.

He recommended reporters to familiarize themselves once again with the statements by the Russian president and the participants of the meeting "on the impermissibility of any steps that could be interpreted as offensive to believers as well as the impermissibility of extremist actions by those who want to use these negative incidents." "Both the president and the participants of the meeting clearly stated this yesterday," the official stressed.