Russia, Greek top diplomats discuss current state of legal framework for cooperation

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Issues of cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the state of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, and a schedule of bilateral contacts were in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian and Greek Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Nikos Dendias, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The two top diplomats discussed cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and analyzed the state of the legal framework for cooperation," the ministry said.

"The sides also exchange views on issues of the international and regional agenda, and on a schedule of future bilateral contacts," the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the ministers highly estimated the implementation of the Russia-Greece Year of Language and Literature 2019-2020 and expressed the hope for a successful organization of the Russia-Greece Year of History in 2021.