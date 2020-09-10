Kremlin dismisses allegations of Russian authorities’ involvement in Navalny incident

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that any allegations about the involvement of Russian officials in the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny are a priori erroneous and unacceptable, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement.

"We heard his statement. We are interested in finding out the causes of the incident. We believe that any direct or indirect links and hints about the involvement of any official Russian representatives in this incident are unacceptable and a priori erroneous and distorting the reality," Peskov said.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said in an interview with journalist Ben Shapiro that the US would do its best "to come to a conclusion about who was responsible" in the incident with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. Pompeo refused to comment on the US possible response saying that he did not want to "get in front of the President."

Russia has no official information about the condition of blogger Alexei Navalny, including the reports he has regained consciousness, the presidential spokesman said. "There is no trustworthy information about the patient’s health at our disposal," Peskov said.

Navalny’s poisoning saga

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after becoming ill during his Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. Last week, the German government claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for any comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

On September 7, doctors of the German clinic announced that Navalny had been removed from his medically induced coma and was being weaned off mechanical ventilation.