Western specialists work on agents of Novichok family for many years - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Specialists of numerous Western countries and NATO’s specialized bodies have been working on chemical substances of the Novichok family for many years, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press office said on Saturday in the wake of some countries’ statements on the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that multiple statements that are hostile to Russia can be heard concerning Navalny’s health. In particular, the ministry drew attention to a joint statement of the German and French foreign ministers, Heiko Mass and Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"In connection with peremptory allegations that toxic nerve agents, which are called Novichok in the West, were developed in our country [in the Soviet Union - TASS], we must recall the following. Over the years, specialists in many Western countries and in NATO’s specialized bodies have been working on the substances that make up this vast family of chemicals. Moreover, in the United States, for example, more than 150 patents have been officially issued for developers of the technology for their combat use.".