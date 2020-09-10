Berlin police beef up security at Charite clinic as Navalny’s condition improves

BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. Police beefed up security at Berlin’s Charite hospital as Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, who is undergoing treatment there, is able to talk and probably remembers the details of what had happened before he fell unconscious in the plane, Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday citing its sources.

Police did not confirm this information to TASS. "We don’t know about this article, so we cannot give any comments. We will provide information later," the police press service said.

The hospital did not comment on Navalny’s condition due to confidentiality.

Spiegel writes that the clinic has beefed up security as Navalny could receive more visitors after his condition improved.

Navalny’s poisoning saga

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after becoming ill during his Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. Last week, the German government claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples the Bundeswehr’s toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia remained ready for any comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

On September 7, doctors of the German clinic announced that Navalny had been removed from his medically induced coma and was being weaned off mechanical ventilation.