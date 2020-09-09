Germany hands over Navalny’s test results to OPCW

BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. Germany has handed over the test results of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a representative of the German Defense Ministry stated during Wednesday’s briefing.

"The test results have been handed over to the organization [OPCW - TASS]. Russia is a member of this organization," he said.

For her part, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz noted that in the wake of this step, Berlin does not see the conditions for Germany to hand over its conclusive evidence to Russia in relation to Navalny’s case. "We maintain our position, calling on the Russian side to provide information [on Navalny]," she said.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. He fell into a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator in the intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin. Last week, the German government claimed that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok-type toxic agent.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Russia is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He noted that before Navalny was transferred to Berlin, no toxic substances had been found in his system.

On September 7, the German clinic informed that Navalny had been brought out of a coma, and that he is gradually being taken off artificial ventilation.