MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where he was summoned after Berlin’s statements on the situation around Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that Berlin was showing a totally unacceptable attitude towards Moscow’s legitimate demands and requests regarding the Navalny situation.