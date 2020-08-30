Putin, Lukashenko agree to meet in Moscow in coming weeks

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, agreed in a phone conversation to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"They agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in the coming weeks," the press service said.

During the phone conversation the sides confirmed plans to further boost Russian-Belarusian alliance and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

Putin congratulated Lukashenko on his birthday. On Sunday, the Belarusian leader turned 66.

Belarus-1 state TV channel reported that the two presidents had discussed the general situation in Belarus and the situation around the country.

This is the sixth conversation between Putin and Lukashenko of late. The Russian president also discussed the situation in the country with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Council Charles Michel.