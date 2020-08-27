Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko have held a telephone conversation, discussing trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian government said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian and Belarusian prime ministers touched upon pressing issues related to trade and economic cooperation, as well as ways to boost cooperation within the Union State," the statement reads.

In addition, Mishustin and Golovchenko also discussed the schedule of contacts between the two countries’ governments.