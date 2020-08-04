Russia, US mull over holding consultations on counterterrorism

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are considering the possibility of holding consultations on counterterrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Indeed, such a meeting is under consideration," he said in response to a question, adding that Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov would lead Russia’s delegation.

It was the United States that suspended dialogue on the fight against terrorism, Ryabkov pointed out. "Washington is well aware that we are interested in maintaining it [dialogue], particularly because it is a pressing and multi-faceted issue," he said. "We welcome the restoration of all platforms that proved effective in the past. We would like the dialogue to resume," Ryabkov noted.

Strategic stability consultations

Another round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may take place in the near future, Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.