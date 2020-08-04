Russia, US mull over holding consultations on counterterrorism

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are considering the possibility of holding consultations on counterterrorism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.
"Indeed, such a meeting is under consideration," he said in response to a question, adding that Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov would lead Russia’s delegation.
It was the United States that suspended dialogue on the fight against terrorism, Ryabkov pointed out. "Washington is well aware that we are interested in maintaining it [dialogue], particularly because it is a pressing and multi-faceted issue," he said. "We welcome the restoration of all platforms that proved effective in the past. We would like the dialogue to resume," Ryabkov noted.
Strategic stability consultations
Another round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability may take place in the near future, Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.
"I believe that this [another round of consultations] will take place in the near future," Ryabkov said. "For the time being we have not achieved understanding regarding dates. As far as the venue is concerned, Vienna is most likely."
Ryabkov said he had discussed the results of expert consultations that took place in the Austrian capital last week. "We have the understanding what problems there are and what opportunities exist," he said. "We will stick to the achieved understanding that pauses between contacts should not be too long."
Ryabkov’s previous talks with US special representative for arms control Marshall Billingslea took place in Vienna on June 22.