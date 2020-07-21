UK report on Russia surprising only by lack of Brexit accusations, says senior official

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Intelligence and Security Committee of UK Parliament report on the Russia is surprising only by lack of accusations of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum, head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev says, adding that all allegations in the report are unfounded and unconvincing.

"If there is one thing that is surprising in the [committee] report on ‘Russian meddling’, it is the withdrawal of accusations over Brexit. Everything else is there in full and piled up - from Scotland to the world order, which Russia also seeks to undermine," Kosachev wrote in his Facebook.

"As for the allegations - they are once again empty, unfounded and unconvincing. Pulling conspiracy theories out of their backside is a common vice of many Western politicians. It gets worse when it becomes a state policy. Although ‘worse’ is not the right word. It is dangerous," the senator added.