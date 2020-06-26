Putin thanks Kyrgyz president for visit to Moscow for WWII victory celebrations

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin and Sooronbay Jeenbekov, discussed pressing issues, including the efforts aimed at beating the coronavirus, in a phone call requested by the Kyrgyz side, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Putin thanked Jeenbekov for the June 24 visit to Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two.

"[The two presidents] discussed some pressing bilateral issues. They confirmed their shared intention to promote the Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in various fields, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Vladimir Putin thanked Sooronbay Jeenbekov for his visit to Moscow for celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and for the participation of service members from Kyrgyzstan in the parade on Red Square," the Kremlin’s statement says.

The two presidents agreed to continue contacts.

It was reported earlier that having arrived in Moscow, Kyrgyzstan’s president had to refuse from attending the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War Two after two members of his delegation had tested positive for the coronavirus. Coming back to Bishkek, Jeenbekov tested negative for the virus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,724,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 492,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,260,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.