Russia won’t turn blind eye to Czech Republic’s hostile moves — Kremlin

"The last few months brought in certain irritants to our [Russian-Czech] relations, which we regret," he noted. At the same time, Peskov underlined: "Naturally, we cannot stay indifferent and tolerant to hostile moves on Prague’s part, each time we will retaliate appropriately." "Speaking in general, of course, we maintain our interest in further improving and maintaining good, partner-like and beneficial ties with the Czech Republic, which is crucial. This principle is applicable to all European states," Peskov pointed out. "Being interested in having good relations with all countries, including the Czech Republic, we will never turn a blind eye to hostile moves," the spokesman warned.

On June 5, the Russian embassy in Prague received an official note from the Czech Foreign Ministry informing it about the decision to expel two diplomatic mission staffers from the republic. According to Czech officials, one staffer intentionally misled the national counter-intelligence agencies by tipping them off about a planned attack on Czech politicians.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged that Prague’s actions would be met with an appropriate response and would be taken into account when drafting Russia’s policy regarding the Czech Republic.

On June 15, two staffers of the Czech embassy in Moscow were declared personae non gratae in retaliation. They are obliged to leave the country before the end of June 17.